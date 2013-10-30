New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Market Development & Technology Trends of Autostereoscopic 3D Display Devices in 2013 and Beyond"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Triggered by Hollywood 3D movies, glasses-type 3D TVs have become a hit in the market, leading to the development of autostereoscopic 3D display devices. This report profiles the latest products as shown by major vendors at the SID Display Week 2013, and pinpoints market and product development trends of autostereoscopic 3D display devices.
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