New Food market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in Brazil. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Brazilian Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Chocolate accounts for half of the total Confectionery sales in Brazil. With increased economic prosperity of the country's large middle class population, there has been significant change in consumer behavior. Demand for higher quality and expensive Chocolate and increased consumption of Gum products has also added to Chocolate and Gum's rapid sales growth.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Personal space and time, and Fun & Enjoyment are key trends in the Brazilian Confectionery market. The pace of modern life and all the demands it brings means that many people are seeking to create their own "bubble" of space and time where they are in control, are able to relax and unwind, and are free from the constant flow of things to do.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Brazilian Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Confectionery categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of major Confectionery categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private labels across Confectionery categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Brazilian Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
The presence of a large young population has boosted demand for new product lines of Confectionery items in Brazil. Manufacturers, cashing in on the increased demand, have introduced a variety of Gum and Sugar products with new flavours and tastes.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mondelez, Nestle, Arcor, Garoto, Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Walmart, Cencosud.
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