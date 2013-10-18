New Market Study Published: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in UK

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in UK" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in the UK. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the UK Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The UK's population is aging and becoming increasingly health conscious, which creates an opportunity for more healthy confectionery product lines. Meanwhile, consumers have continued to turn to Confectionery as an affordable treat, even as the weak economic condition has forced them to cut back spending in other areas.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
UK consumers continue to indulge in fun and enjoyment with Confectionery products. High brand loyalty and premiumization, combined with aggressive marketing strategies, have contributed to sales growth.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the UK Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Confectionery categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Confectionery categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Confectionery categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the UK Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury and Morrisons account for 75.5% of the UK's Food market, providing a concentrated retail landscape in which Confectionery marketers must operate. Hypermarket & Supermarkets have the largest value share of Confectionery distribution in the UK, followed by Convenience stores and Food & Drink specialists.
Convenience plays a major role in Confectionery sales, owing to the impulse nature of the category. Convenience Stores and Food & Drink Specialists are the second and third most important retail formats for confectionery in value terms.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestle, Mars Food, Kraft, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury, Morrisons, Co-Coperatives, Waitrose.
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