Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Fragrances Sector in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Fragrances market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Fragrances sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market, and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Female fragrances is expected to beat the Male and Unisex categories between 2007 and 2017 in terms of market share. Australian dollar versus the US dollar fell rapidly during the second half of 2008, and then grew rapidly during 2009. This has caused volatile growth in the Australian Fragrances market in US$ terms, even though volumes have grown at a relatively constant rate.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Australia's population is aging, which is not a positive sign for the fragrances sector that thrives on the indulgent nature of young adult age groups. Additionally, is becoming a more multi-cultural society due to immigration, resulting in a varying mix in the demand for fragrance products. Beauty and health are becoming increasingly important for Australian consumers as the Fragrances sector evolves to take into account the pressures on consumer spending, and rising awareness of ethics and responsibility.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Fragrances sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Fragrances categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Fragrances sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Fragrances categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Fragrances categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Australian Fragrances sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
The Health and Beauty industry in Australia comprises four major distribution channels: pharmacies, specialist retailers, department stores, and supermarkets. However, the majority of Health and Beauty sales in Australia are through Hypermarkets and Supermarkets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coty, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein, Dolce and Gabbana, Hermes
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