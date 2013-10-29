Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Male Toiletries Sector in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Male Toiletries market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, and the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution, and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Male Toiletries sector allows new entrants and established retailers to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Male Toiletries in Japan, being a mature market, hasless headroom for greater penetration. Essentially a duopoly market, it has witnessed fierce competition between the global majors Gillette and Schick for market share. The wet shaving market currently faces heightened competition from the dry shaving market as new manufacturers have launched battery and electric operated shaving tools for facial hair sculpting and grooming.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Better quality seeking and changing attitudes to personal grooming are driving the Male Toiletries market. Besides, increased demand for multi-function tools and better targeting of facial care needs are creating new market dynamics.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Male Toiletries sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Fragrances categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Male Toiletries sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Male Toiletries categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private labels across Male Toiletries categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Male Toiletries sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Men's Disposable Razors and Blades in Japan is a mature market driven by the demand for high quality, low priced products. However, there is a greater preference for dry shaving using electric/battery operated razors.
Consumers of Male Toiletries in Japan have warmed up to associated shaving products such as skincare lotions and hydrating gels. Additionally, factors such as a desire to look youthful and the advantage of good grooming in the workplace have contributed to a higher demand in pre-and post-shave cosmetics for men.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gillette, Schick, Feather, Shiseido, Gatsby, Ito Yokada, Sogo and Seibu, AEON, Takashimaya
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