New Market Study Published: Marketing Opportunities in Smart Home Energy Management

Recently published research from Business Insights, "Marketing Opportunities in Smart Home Energy Management", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Since initial reports were published on the development of the smart grid, it has become increasingly clear that conventional wisdom is being challenged by new entrants. At first sight, this appeared to be alternative suppliers providing the same services as major suppliers. However, it is argued here, evidence is growing that suppliers are actually promoting a wholly alternative business model.
Scope
- Overview of the "standard narrative" in respect of home energy management systems.
- Review of HEMS developments on a region-by-region basis and comparison of regional strategy.
- Factors impeding development of the vision.
- Disruptive factors - specifically, the development of cloud services in this area.
- Alternative frameworks for the development of home energy management systems; likely providers.
Report Highlights
The development of home energy management systems is highly variable by region, in large part due to the different start points of various economies. Further development will continue to reflect this, with economies such as China focused on infrastructure development and the US and OECD more concerned with the dissemination of smart appliances.
Different countries are also promoting a range of different political strategies in an effort to help their industries to strategic dominance in this area: Japan is one of the most interventionist nations in this respect.
Development of smart grid in general and HEMS in particular is creating a need for a range of new niche service providers (data management, security, control, and networking systems), and these are frequently being provided by new and smaller entrants to the marketplace.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the current vision for HEMS development globally?
- How is this playing out on a region-by-region basis, and how are individual nations adapting their political strategies to create business advantage?
- What are the main obstacles to business development in this area?
- Which are the key "interlopers" and disruptive influences (e.g. cloud services)?
- What are the key concerns of consumers?
