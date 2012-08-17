New Market Study Published: Medicated Skin Care in Ireland

Fast Market Research recommends "Medicated Skin Care in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- 2011 proved to be a poor year for topical allergy remedies/antihistamines with lower than expected growth of 2% as a result of poor summer weather. The lower than usual temperatures resulted in less insects and contributed to fewer outdoor activities, resulting in fewer insect bites and stings, which negatively impacted both volume and value sales. Although late summer weather improved, especially during September and early October, this was not enough to compensate for the lost sales earlier...
Euromonitor International's Medicated Skin Care in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Medicated Skin Care, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Medicated Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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