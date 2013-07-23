New Market Study Published: MediFocus: Medical Devices for the Treatment of Obesity

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediFocus: Medical Devices for the Treatment of Obesity"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The obesity treatment market is drastically underserved and considerably underdeveloped. While bariatric surgery has significant improvement in recent decades, evolving to become the gold standard for proven treatment in the absence of effective pharmacotherapy, only 1% of obese patients opt for surgical intervention. Less-invasive that surgery, obesity treatment medical devices have seen notable advancement in recent years, and several technologies have gained international adoption; however, long-term efficacy is still lacking, prompting continued development and ever-changing market competition.
GlobalData has released its medical device report, "MediFocus: Medical Devices for the Treatment of Obesity". The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global obesity medical device market, including development and approval of artificial fullness devices, deep brain stimulation devices, endoscopic surgical devices, gastric electrical stimulation devices, gastric emptying aspiration tools, malabsorption devices, neuronal blocking technology, and restrictive devices. Included within is an analysis of the pipeline and approved obesity treatment products, with a focus on safety, efficacy and commercial positioning, as well as an examination of companies currently active in the field. The report identifies and evaluates key trends and advances shaping the global obesity medical device market, highlighting testimonials from top physicians around the world who are already utilizing the devices, with a focus on next-generation technologies. The report provides insight into the competitive obesity medical device landscape, including new companies approaching commercialization and pipeline products in development. This report was built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of cardiovascular medical device experts.
Scope
- An overview of the international obesity treatment medical device landscape
- Investigation of current and future market competition for obesity medical devices
- Competitive assessment with device strengths and weaknesses analyzed
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficacy, safety, clinical study details, regulatory approvals, and commercial positioning
- Evaluation of technology trends to assess pipeline product strength
- Overview of all devices in development, including design considerations, efficacy reports, and physician perception
- Coverage of key market players with portfolio assessment and SWOT analysis
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) currently using obesity medical devices
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allergan, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Aspire Bariatrics, Inc., Agency for Medical Innovation, Bariatric Solutions, Baronova, BaroSense, Inc., BFKW, Cousin Biotech, CR Bard, Endalis Laboratory, EndoGastric Solutions, EndoSphere, Inc., EnteroMedics, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, GI Dynamics, Helioscopie, IntraPace, Inc., Medical Innovation Development, MetaCure Inc., Obalon Therapeutics, ReShape Medical, Spatz Medical, ValenTx, Inc.
