New Market Study Published: Men's Grooming in Argentina

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The current health and personal care concerns affect the whole of the Argentine population, and increasingly Argentine men. As long as greater awareness about the effects of ageing, the sun, and different illnesses arise, the benefits of skin and body care become a growing concern among Argentine men. Men's grooming is becoming more and more acceptable and even expected, and women, and increasingly men, readily buy men's grooming products.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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