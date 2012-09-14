New Market Study Published: Men's Grooming in Peru

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Increasing concern over personal appearance among high and middle-income urban Peruvian men coupled with rising disposable incomes drove sales of products which could help to improve their looks. While in the past, the use of products such as skin care would have been viewed as unmanly; nowadays the perception has significantly shifted, also helped by advertising campaigns that feature local artists or sportsmen taking care of their personal image. In response, companies strive to provide a...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
