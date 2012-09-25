New Market Study Published: Men's Grooming in South Africa

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- New launches by category leader Unilever had a positive impact on the development of men's grooming in 2011. Most notably, the company introduced its Dove Men & Care range in South Africa after it recorded strong performances in a number of international markets. Unilever also launched a new range of men's skin care products under its Vaseline Men brand. The company claims that this is the first skin care range specifically developed for black men to be launched in South Africa.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
