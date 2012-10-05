New Market Study Published: Men's Grooming in Uruguay

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Grooming in Uruguay"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- In 2009, retail value sales of men's razors and blades reached an all-time high, apparently with the perfect mix of disposables and systems. In 2010, systems sales weight increased, in response to the constant advertising by Sebamar and Fortylex for the Gillette and Schick brands, respectively, but value sales declined in current terms due to the evolution of unit prices. In 2011, systems - razors continued to see positive retail value sales growth, but this success impacted adversely on refill...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Men's Grooming in Bulgaria
- Men's Grooming in the Philippines
- Men's Grooming in Brazil
- Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines
- Men's Grooming in Israel
- Men's Grooming in Canada
- Men's Grooming in the US
- Men's Grooming in China
- Men's Grooming in Cameroon
- Men's Grooming in Russia