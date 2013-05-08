New Market Study Published: Menswear in the United Kingdom

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Menswear in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Menswear in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom menswear market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The menswear market includes men's activewear, casualwear, essentials, formalwear, formalwear-occasion and outerwear. The market is valued at retail prices. The Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Retailers channel also includes sportswear retailers. All currency conversions were carried out using constant average 2011 exchange rates.
- The UK menswear market is expected to generate total revenue of $15.6 billion in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2008 and 2012.
- Sales generated through clothing, footwear, sportswear and accessories retailers are expected to be the most lucrative for the UK menswear market in 2012, with total revenues of $11.8 billion, equivalent to 75.5% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $17.7 billion by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the menswear market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the menswear market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key menswear market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom menswear market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United Kingdom menswear market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom menswear market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom menswear market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
