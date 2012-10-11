New Market Study Published: Mineral & Phosphate Mining in the US

New Materials market report from IBISWorld: "Mineral & Phosphate Mining in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Salt and ash: The industry faces slow growth due to increasing imports
Mineral & Phosphate Mining in the US
Drilling down
This industry has displayed a long-term downward trend in production and revenue since the late 1980s, due to steady growth in import penetration, subdued export demand, and weak demand in many downstream industrial and agricultural markets. Those who wish to see any success in this industry with a slowly growing revenue will need the ability to expand and curtail operations rapidly in line with market demand and have downstream ownership links.
The industry comprises firms that mine, mill and otherwise beneficiate nonmetallic minerals. The principal industry products are: potash, soda, and borate mineral mining; phosphate rock mining; mining other chemicals and mineral fertilizers (e.g. rock salt, native sulfur, and barite); and other nonmetallic mineral mining (e.g. diatomite, gypsum, mica, pumice, and talc).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FMC Corporation, The Mosaic Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Brazilian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Russian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Brazilian Phosphate Mining Industry to 2015: Market Profile
- The Russian Phosphate Mining Industry to 2015: Market Profile
- The Australian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Russian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Chinese Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Canadian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Brazilian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015