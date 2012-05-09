New Market Study Published: Mining Services in the US

Fast Market Research recommends "Mining Services in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Digging down: Rising oil prices will spur demand, but drilling bans will limit growth
Revenue growth for this industry is prone to bursts of progress due to the often unpredictable nature of oil and gas extraction. The growth in industry activity will expand consistently during the next five years, though it will slow in the later stages in response to the re-imposed moratorium on some new offshore oil leases on the US East Coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Firms in this industry provide support services on a fee or contract basis to companies involved in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. Industry operators may also provide services such as drilling, taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective work sites. The vast majority of industry revenue comes from oil and gas extraction markets.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nabors Industries Ltd., Helmerich & Payne Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Halliburton Company
