New Market Study Published: Minos Medical Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- Minos Medical Inc. (Minos Medical) is a medical device company principally engaged in the development of endoscopic devices for the surgical markets. The company's products portfolio includes appendectomy device and endolumenal access device. In addition, the company also developing various products in its pipeline include Diverlite, Transcystem, Hysterosystem, Choleblate and Appendoblate. The products developed by the company finds its application in natural orifice surgery (NOS) and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (NOTES). Minos Medical's research and development facility is located in California, the US and is engaged the development of new technology and products.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Minos Medical Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.
- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? - identify, understand and capitalize.
