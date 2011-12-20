Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Mobile gaming is enjoying solid growth in terms of revenue and market share. It is estimated to hit $54 Billion global market value by 2015. The Asian region leads the mobile gaming market with approximately 40% market stake. The greater Asia Pacific region as well as emerging markets such as the Middle East are also high growth areas.
This report represents a comprehensive analysis of mobile gaming opportunities in Asia. It provides insights into the mobile gaming business and analysis of current limitations, challenges, and opportunities. The report evaluates current and future mobile gaming technologies, new media and its dynamics with mobile gaming business. The report includes mobile game development companies, key mobile gaming business drivers, global and Asian gaming business prospects, prospects by country and telecom operator. The report also includes analysis of the gaming business value chain and developing trends.
Mobile Gaming Technology in the report:
Windows Phone, Windows Phone 7.5 / 'Mango' , webOS, Apple iOS, Android, Symbian, BlackBerry OS, Bada, Brew, DoJa, Java ME , WIPI, Maemo, MeeGo, SHR, Linux, LiMo 4, Boot 2 Gecko (B2G), Aliyun OS, Tizen, Meltemi
Mobile Gaming Genres in the report:
Action, Action-adventure, Adventure, Role-playing, Simulation, Sport, Strategy
Countries in the report:
China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Mongolia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, UAE , Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Companies in the Report:
Game Developers and Platforms
GREE, DeNA, Tencent, Mig33, PapayaMobile, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Rovio, Mobilenter, Tomb Raider, zynga, Poker, Smart Cell, Palm, Scoreloop, Qualcomm, Oracle, HTC, LiMo Foundation, Mozilla Corporation, Alibaba, SCVNGR, IGT, inTouch Games, Alchemybet Ltd, Neo Games, Play'n GO, Play tech, Probability, Slotland, Spin 3, ThePhoneCasino, Iceland's CCP Games, SUN, Rhomobile, PopCap Games, Valve, Glu, Ngmoco, Magmic, Disney Mobile, Punch, Sina Weibo, Grasshopper, UltiZen Games, TheMobileGamer, GameBrains, Phoenix Game Studios, Unreal Mind, Tantalus Asia, 5th Cell Media, Multimedia Development Corporation, Cyberplanet, Chiang Mai Digital Works, Esoft Interactive, Anino Entertainment, The Animation Council of Philippines, Mikoishi, NextGen, Envisage Reality, Inerworx, Media Development Authority, Zipline', Unity, Epic Games, Sibblingz, Pocket Gems, LYTO, GOGAME
