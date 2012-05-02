New Market Study Published: Mobile Location Commerce 2012 - 2017

New Internet research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Mobile commerce is expected to attain an annual compound growth rate of 39 percent over the next five years. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablets and the next generation smartphones. Mind Commerce predicts that the location commerce will be one of the key initiatives across the mobile/wireless value chain within the next three years.
The report analyzes the potential revenues from location commerce and how to integrate location-based service (LBS) capabilities with m-commerce to boost sales. The report predicts the future of the industry and how social commerce can be used with location commerce.
The research addresses:
- Integration of LBS with M-commerce
- Levering location commerce with social selling
- Location commerce definition, scenarios, use cases
- Future challenges for the location commerce industry
- Major trends that will influence the location-commerce industry
- Market outlook and potential for location commerce through 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Social Commerce Vendors and providers
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Wallet: Location-based Commerce and Peer-to-Peer Payments
- Mobile Commerce 2011
- Mobile Local Search: Mobile Local Search Market 2011-2014
- Mobile Web: State of the Market, Technology, and Business Issues
- Mobile Commerce Market and Forecast 2012 - 2017
- Google Market Intelligence
- Mobile Commerce in LTE: The Future of Commerce in 4G and Beyond
- Mobile Commerce in Industry Verticals
- Gamification 2012 - 2017: Opportunities and Market Outlook for Next Generation Brand/Product Advertising through Embedded Gaming
- Mobile Commerce in Public Service: Expanding Beyond Consumer Services