New Market Study Published: Monoculture: Dishwashing and Laundry Care Unite Behind Detergent Tablets

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Monoculture: Dishwashing and Laundry Care Unite Behind Detergent Tablets"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- While use of monodose has had its greatest success in automatic dishwashing, recent innovations in laundry have seen the format develop a similar footing there also. With developed markets in desperate need of innovation, it is hoped these new look products will make an impact, although there are still barriers to overcome. That said, laundry care manufacturers appear to have learnt from successes in dishwashing - a key factor for positive forecasts associated with the fledgling category.
Euromonitor International's Monoculture: Dishwashing and Laundry Care Unite Behind Detergent Tablets global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care,analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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