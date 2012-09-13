New Market Study Published: Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- BMI View: Negative global headwinds will impact the availability of the Moroccan government's finances to support the roll-out of the RAMED social insurance scheme, which aims to cover some 8.5mn people who are not entitled to mandatory health insurance. Nevertheless, the new government, which has been in power for just over six months, is likely to push on with the scheme, lest the failure to do so results in renewed social unrest. However, the authorities may still lower their coverage targets.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: MAD10.01bn (US$1.24bn) in 2011 to MAD11.07bn (US$1.28bn) in 2012; +10.6% in local currency terms and +3.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast up slightly from Q212, on account of new historical data.
- Healthcare: MAD42.10bn (US$5.20bn) in 2011 to MAD47.01bn (US$5.45bn) in 2012; +11.7% in local currency terms and +4.8% in US dollar terms. Local forecast unchanged from Q212.
- Medical devices: MAD2.19bn (US$270mn) in 2011 to MAD2.46bn (US$285mn) in 2012; +12.6% in local currency terms and +5.6% in US dollar terms. US dollar forecast lower from Q212 on account of changed exchange rate expectations.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: In Q312's regional Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) matrix, Morocco remains in 11th position out of the 30 countries surveyed in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The country's composite score also remains unchanged at 47.1 out of 100. Morocco's risk profile remains more favourable than its rewards (which are again below the regional average), despite the roll-out of the social health insurance scheme. Globally speaking, Morocco ranks 56th out of the 95 surveyed.
Key Trends And Developments
- In March 2012, King Mohammed VI of Morocco led a ceremony for the launch the new public healthcare system RAMED. The RAMED system will provide healthcare services in public hospitals and state-owned health services centres to people who are not entitled to mandatory health insurance. The new healthcare system will assist 8.5mn underprivileged people (4mn poor inhabitants and 4.5mn people from the vulnerable population). According to the system, recipients can access basic healthcare services at 2,581 institutions, including 2,030 healthcare centres, 12 regional hospitals and 19 university hospital centres.
- In March 2012, Ranbaxy, an Indian generic drugmaker that was bought by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo in 2011, opened a new pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in Morocco. The factory is the third it has built in Africa. Ranbaxy owns the successful South African manufacturer Sonke, which won a large proportion (US$138mn) of the country's antiretroviral (ARV) pharmaceuticals tender in December 2010. It also owns Ranbaxy Nigeria, which was established in 1987. The Nigerian subsidiary has not enjoyed the same level of success, but still recorded sales of NGN2.96bn (US$18.8mn) in 2010.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DND) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Turkey Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Chile Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Oman Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012