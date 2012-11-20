New Market Study Published: Movies & Entertainment: Global Industry Guide

New Publishing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Movies & Entertainment: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Movies & Entertainment industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global movies & entertainment market grew by 0.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $90.1 billion.
In 2016, the global movies & entertainment market is forecast to have a value of $93 billion, an increase of 3.3% since 2011.
Box office is the largest segment of the global movies & entertainment market, accounting for 37.3% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 41.1% of the global movies & entertainment market value.
Market Definition
The movies & entertainment market consists of both producers and distributors of entertainment formats, such as movies and music. The movie box office segment is valued as the revenues received by box offices from total annual admissions. The home video segment covers sales of Blu-Ray, DVDs and VHS at end-user (retail) prices including paid video downloads. The music segment is valued as the revenues accruing from the sale (at retail prices) of recorded music in any physical or digital format, but excludes revenues from live performances. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
