New Market Study Published: Mutuals and Community Banks - The Strategic Lessons

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- There is increasing scrutiny by listed institutions of any perceived or real unwarranted advantages enjoyed by the organisations discussed in this report. And their concerns about the lack of a level playing field continue. In the US, it is hard not to sympathise with a banking system that is both subject to the rigours of meeting stock-market expectations, while competing with the credit union movement. Many of the credit unions have the size, strength and product range of the banks with which they are competing - but also continue to enjoy tax-exempt status. Moreover, as the case study reviewing the position of the Delta Community Credit Union reveals, this type of institution is able to widen the qualifying criteria for membership should the need arise. Overall, this debate in the US seems unlikely to subside without some movement. The European Union did rule in favour of the withdrawal of valuable German state guarantees, which were an advantage enjoyed by the savings bank movement and other organisations. The movement has come to terms with the increased cost of funding that this created. Developments in the German banking sector in 2010-11 have had the effect of placing much of the system under renewed and severe scrutiny. The activities of the Landesbanken have been an issue for many years, and their underperformance has placed a strain on the whole of the community, mutual and state banking sector.
Key Highlights
- The shareholder driven banking sector has had a painful multi-year existence. The near term prognosis is little better. This report examines a different approach to banking, which has historic origins that continue to influence some aspect of the way in which they do business
- The distinctive positioning of these types of institutions are increasingly appreciated and valued by their members and constituents
- Community fi ncial institutions are linked much more closely to their constituencies
- Building societies in the UK, Sparkassen in Germany and mutuals in the US are all discussed, and case studies featured
Scope
- The report assesses the state of distinctive sectors that are not subject to the disciplines of global stock markets
- It concerns itself with the provision of 'retail banking services' through institutions owned by members, communities or municipalities
- The institutions examined include building societies, co-operative banks, credit unions and various types of community banks
- A common approach of many mutuals is the extent to which they have benefited from economies of scale offered by dedicated service providers, which are discussed in the report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Heritage Bank, The Golden 1 Credit Union, tionwide Building Society, Newcastle Permanent Building Society, Australia, Cuscal, Rabobank, Raiffeisen Zentralbank, CU Mutual Group
