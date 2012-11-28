New Market Study Published: MVNO Business Plan

Fast Market Research recommends "MVNO Business Plan" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation and product differentiation. Also included is go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.
Launching a MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. Accordingly, we provide the following additional market intelligence reports at no additional charge with every purchase:
Market Opportunity: Google as Virtual Network Operator
Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence
SoMoClo: The Convergence of Social, Mobile, and Cloud Solutions and Applications
Mobile Value Added Service (VAS): Markets, Applications, and Opportunities
Google vs. Incumbent Service Providers
Target Audience:
- MVNO start-ups
- Mobile network operators
- MVNE/MVNO service providers
- Investors and analysts in the mobile space
- Suppliers of MVNO equipment and software
- Consultants and systems integration companies
