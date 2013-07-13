New Market Study Published: Namibia Mining Report Q3 2013

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Namibia Mining Report Q3 2013"
We are downgrading our industry forecast to account for the current economic environment and the sharp crash in uranium prices that was experienced this year. The decline in prices has led to the postponement of several major uranium projects in the country and as a result, has pushed back investments. We expect Namibia's mining industry to reach US$1.34bn by 2017.
Regulatory Developments
2012 saw increased speculation regarding the possible introduction of a super tax on mining activity in Namibia, leading to the possibility of further friction between the Namibian government and the independent Chamber of Mines. In February, President Mark Dawe told Reuters that the chamber was in negotiations with the government regarding the implementation of the super tax, which would likely be introduced in 2012. According to Dawe, miners are in favour of a common super tax on all operations across the mining sector in lieu of a suggested government surcharge on the profits of some companies during periods of economic growth. The super tax is expected to place less of an administrative burden on companies operating in Namibia. The news follows strong lobbying by the Chamber of Mines in 2011, which resulted in the government aborting plans to raise the corporate income tax rate for the non-diamond mining sector from 37.5% to 44%. Despite the outcome, the Chamber believes controversy surrounding the tax has had a negative impact on foreign mining activity in the country, with Dawe indicating that 'a number of investors' had been scared away from the sector.
