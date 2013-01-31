New Market Study Published: Nanotechnology Market in India 2012 - Update

nanotechnology, regarding, nanotech, verticals, can, awareness, idea, nanomaterial, application
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Nanotechnology refers the applied part of nano science including the engineering to control, manipulate and structure the matter at an unimaginably small scale. Nanotechnology is still in a developing phase in India. With growing awareness and large amount of research and development dedicated towards Nanotechnology, the future seems bright for the same in the country. Possibilities with Nanotechnology applications are unlimited. Modification or alteration at the molecular level of an object can lead not only to superior quality, strength, and mobility but also invention of newer elements which could not be created earlier.
The report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview of Nanotechnology which provides basic idea of the technology and brief details regarding the progress or advancement of the technology. The section also contains Nanotechnology value chain.
The 'Nanotechnology Overview' section elaborates global & domestic market state of Nanotechnology. It is accompanied by a plethora of qualitative and statistical information regarding the state of nanotech in major continents and countries including India, such as funding, specific focus areas and other related information. Also major Indian companies already utilizing Nanotech has been mentioned in the section along with major ongoing Nanotechnology research subjects. A lot of time and money is being invested to understand the basic and synthesized properties of various Nanomaterials for proper utilization in various fields and areas in the industries.
It is followed by 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for Nanotechnology sector in India market in India. Both the 'drivers' and 'challenges' are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures. High costs of Nanomaterials followed by dearth of skilled manpower are the major challenges Nanotechnology sector faces in India. With the large number of investment coming in and academic courses being offered specific to Nanotech, the challenges can be overcome.
The report continues with 'Market Opportunity' section where potential verticals for Nanotechnology in India are elaborated. The section begins with a SWOT analysis of the Nanotechnology market in India. In the latter part of the section, specific verticals have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas for Nanotechnology. The section also consists of information regarding relevant Nanotechnology related research being carried out for each vertical.
Next the recent developments and prominent trends in the market are illuminated under 'Market Trends' section.
