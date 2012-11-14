New Market Study Published: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Bulgaria has seen population declines since 1990, and the number of live births fell from around 76,000 in 2010 to around 71,000 in 2011. Although the birth rate is not the only issue causing this negative trend, it is one of the most important factors affecting demand for nappies/diapers/pants.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry
- Outlet Center Retailing in Europe: Major Players, Strategies and New Opportunities
- Homewares in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Homewares in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Toys & Games in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Appliances in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Electronics in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Homewares in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Appliances in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry