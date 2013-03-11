New Market Study Published: New Zealand in Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture

Recently published research from GlobalData, "New Zealand In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture", is now available at Fast Market Research