Fast Market Research recommends "Next Generation Digital Entertainment: CDN Delivery + DRM Challenge + Market Forecast 2013 - 2018" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The digital entertainment market is poised to reach a new stage in its evolution with the coming pipeline of next generation applications and solutions. The increased usage of CDN, DRM, and RCS in the digital media and entertainment markets has led to a revolution of content consumption among consumers. Higher bandwidth, low cost digital devices, most notably smartphones and tablet devices, have rendered long-standing issues such as connectivity, user interface, and data-speed problems of the past.
This research first evaluates the industry value chain and players and then focuses on market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report's market dynamics section evaluates the four screen strategy and analysis including preferences, location preferences, sequential sharing, user response rates, ad clutter, unaided ad recall times, and the impact of social media. The report includes an ecosystem and value chain analysis utilizing porter's five forces tool. Arguably the three main enabling factors for the digital entertainment industry, CDN, DRM and RCS, are evaluated in in terms of effect relative to time, speed, cost and revenue.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report also includes market revenues and forecast analysis for 2013 to 2018 along with the breakdown by medium, screen type and advertising market share. The number of digital users is provided with a breakdown by content type, screen type. The top countries are also provided in the both the above sections. The market is also segmented by the key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Target Audience:
- Telecommunications service providers
- Digital entertainment support companies
- Content Delivery Network (CDN) companies
- Digital Rights Management (DRM) organizations
- Integrators of Rich Communications Services (RCS)
- Online, mobile, casual, and console game companies
- Online companies of all types including portals and media
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cloud Based Business Analytics Market: Cloud BI, Predictive; Text; Web; Speech; Machine; & Video Analytics, Delivery Models, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap - Global Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- 3D Mobile Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Context-Aware Computing (CAC) Market - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Personal Cloud - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Brokerage and Enablement; Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Future Opportunities, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Storage Market (Incl. Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access, Data Replication, Hsm & Archiving, Security And Storage Resource Management Solutions) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- 3D MAPPING & 3D MODELING: Global Advancements, Worldwide Market Size and Forecasts (2013 - 2018)