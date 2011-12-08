Fast Market Research recommends "Nihon Kohden Medical Device Company Intelligence Report" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- Nihon Kohden was established in 1951 by Dr Yoshio Ogino who developed the world's first electroencephalograph (EEG) that was completely AC powered. Since then, the company has broadened its product range to include a variety of high technology medical equipment, such as patient monitors, electrocardiographs (ECGs), defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), haematology analysers and other physiological measuring equipment and sensors. The company claims to be Japan's leading maker of EEGs, patient monitors, AEDs and medical electronic equipment.
Nihon Kohden also enters into strategic business relationships with foreign manufacturers of medical equipment to distribute their products. Its range of imported equipment includes cardiology, urology, respiratory care, anaesthesiology, emergency care, sports medicine and rehabilitation devices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the year ended 31st March 2011 (FY2010), Nihon Kohden achieved net income of US$79.0 million on sales of US$1,363.6 million. The company has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia and a network of distributors covering nearly every country in the world. It employs approximately 3,910 people.
Nihon Kohden is a publicly-held company listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Toshiba Medical Systems is one of the company's major shareholders, with a 4.34% stake as of the end of March 2011.
This company report provides
Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
Investigates the company's aims and its areas of focus
Products
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does the company have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution
Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements
With whom has the company reached agreements and what do they involve?
Key contracts awarded
Mergers, Acquisitions, Minority Investments and Divestments
Litigation
Key Corporate Events
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Abbott Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Becton-Dickinson Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Invacare Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Synthes Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Nihon Kohden Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Toshiba Medical Systems Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Covidien Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (6849) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Boston Scientific Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Drager Medical Device Company Intelligence Report