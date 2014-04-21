New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Finland to 2017: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non life insurance industry in Finland . It contains detailed historic and forecast data for claims and expenses. "Non-Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Finland to 2017: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non life insurance industry in Finland . It is an essential tool for companies active across the Finnish non life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for claims and expenses in the non life insurance industry in Finland for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes for the period 2008 through to 2017.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non life insurance industry covering claims and expenses in Finland .
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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