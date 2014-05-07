Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance Premiums and Claims in Armenia to 2018: Market Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Armenia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio. 'Non-Life Insurance Premiums and Claims in Armenia to 2018: Market Brief' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Armenia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Armenian non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio in the non-life insurance industry in Armenia for the period 2009 through to 2018
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, combined ratio for the period 2009 through to 2018
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio in Armenia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, combined ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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