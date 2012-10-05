New Market Study Published: Nonferrous Metal Foundry Products Manufacturing in the US

New Materials market report from IBISWorld: "Nonferrous Metal Foundry Products Manufacturing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Lighter load: Offshoring will dampen growth, despite stronger demand for lighter metals
Nonferrous Metal Foundry Products Manufacturing in the US
Lighter load: Since this industry relies on demand from the industrial sector, especially automobile manufacturing, the trend toward more eco-friendly vehicles made of lightweight materials are a boon to the Nonferrous Metal Foundry Products Manufacturing industry. Coupled with moderately rising nonferrous metal prices, things are looking up for this industry. However, continued offshoring will put a dent in domestic performance.
This industry primarily melts and pours nonferrous metals into molds of a desired shape to make castings. The castings are made from purchased metals or in integrated secondary smelting and casting facilities. The main nonferrous metals used by the industry are aluminum, copper, magnesium, titanium and zinc.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ladish Co. Inc., Koch Enterprises Inc., Ryobi Ltd.
