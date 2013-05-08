New Market Study Published: Novozymes A/S in Ingredients (World)
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Enzymes remains an exciting ingredient category, offering significant potential for future expansion and development as technology advances and the range of uses and applications expands. Novozymes is world leader in the supply of enzymes and is well placed to capitalise on future growth in all areas of enzyme use, including home care, packaged food and beverages. This profile explores the company's performance and strategies and highlights potential growth categories within its core markets.
Euromonitor International's Novozymes A/S in Ingredients (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Ingredients industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
