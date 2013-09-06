New Market Study Published: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nu Skin Enterprises Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Nu Skin, a US-based direct seller of beauty and personal care and consumer health products, is thriving. The company has leveraged its ageLOC line of anti-ageing products into substantial growth, and is building share in key emerging markets in Asia Pacific, notably China. It is increasingly looking to tie its consumer health and BPC offer together, a strong marketing tool for holistic beauty trends. Its only concern is its relative geographic narrowness, and its absence from other dynamic marke...
Euromonitor International's Nu Skin Enterprises Inc in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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