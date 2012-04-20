New Market Study Published: Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2012

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2012"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- GlobalData's "Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2012" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financings in the alternative energy market. The report provides detailed information on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity/debt offerings, private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) and partnership transactions recorded in the nuclear energy industry in 2011. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the past five years, categorized into deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report discloses information on the top PE/VC and advisory firms in the nuclear energy industry.
GlobalData derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Nuclear Energy eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the nuclear energy market in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in uranium mining & processing, equipment and services, and power generation markets
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the nuclear energy industry
- Summary of nuclear energy deals globally in the last five years
- Information on top deals happened in the nuclear energy industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the nuclear energy market
- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance in the nuclear energy market
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry
- Identify top deals makers in the nuclear energy market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
