New Market Study Published: Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2012" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- "Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2012" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists, GlobalData, which provides an outlook of the oil and gas sector's capital expenditure for 2012. The report contains a detailed analysis of the current and future capital expenditure of the various types of oil and gas companies - national oil companies, integrated and independent oil and gas companies. It also provides a detailed analysis and information on the capital expenditure across the entire oil and gas value chain globally. Detailed information on oil and gas capital expenditure across various regions - North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa is also provided. The report also covers the planned oil and gas projects in upstream, refining, pipeline, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemicals.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into the oil and gas sector's capital expenditure outlook for 2012. Its scope includes -
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Key findings and analysis of capital expenditure trend in the oil and gas sector
- Historic and forecast capital expenditure information from 2008 to 2012.
- Information and analysis of capital expenditure across all oil and gas segments - upstream, midstream and downstream.
- Detailed information on the break-up of capital expenditure by region - North America, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe.
- Information on capital expenditure by company type - National Oil Companies, Integrated and Independent companies.
- Information on major planned oil and gas projects in the upstream, refining, pipeline, LNG and petrochemicals sectors.
Reasons to get this Report
- Grants a strong understanding of the oil and gas sector's spending trends in 2012.
- Provides up-to-date information, and in-depth analysis of global oil and gas market capital expenditure outlook 2012.
- Helps you to formulate your strategies based on in-depth analysis of your competitors' capital expenditure data.
- Identify your position in the global oil and gas industry by understanding the major oil and gas players in the industry
- Benchmark against operations and competitive strategies of the NOCs and IOCs in the world
- Devise strategies to safeguard your interests based on insights on the strategies of NOCs and IOCs and their impact on the global oil and gas industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook, Mid-Year Update 2011
- Global Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook - 2010: National Oil Companies (NOCs) to Drive Investment
- Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2011
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- The Future of the Offshore Drilling Industry to 2015 - Market Analysis, Capital Spend and Competitive Landscape
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Suncor Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Competing For Share Of Global Upstream Oil & Gas Industry Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Plains Exploration & Production Company Valuation Report, June 2010 - Strategic and Operational Analysis
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011