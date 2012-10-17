New Market Study Published: Oil & Gas: Global Industry Guide

New Energy research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Oil & Gas: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Oil & Gas industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global oil & gas market grew by 25.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $3,223.1 billion.
In 2016, the global oil & gas market is forecast to have a value of $3,758.6 billion, an increase of 16.6% since 2011.
The global oil & gas market grew by 1.7% in 2011 to reach a volume of 45,518.7 million BOE.
In 2016, the global oil & gas market is forecast to have a volume of 50,527.8 million BOE, an increase of 11% since 2011.
Crude oil is the largest segment of the global oil & gas market, accounting for 87.7% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 33.7% of the global oil & gas market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
