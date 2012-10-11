New Market Study Published: Oil Pipeline Transportation in the US

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Down the line: Domestic oil demand will fall, but imports from Canada will aid growth



Oil Pipeline Transportation in the US



Down the line



As the need for new pipelines dwindles and oil refineries face growing environmental regulations, this industry's growth prospects will be limited. Demand for crude oil from refiners is not anticipated to increase substantially over the next five years as domestic oil demand declines. Nevertheless, oil from Canada will continue to support the industry, resulting in modest revenue growth.



Industry firms primarily transport crude oil through pipelines. This industry does not include firms that primarily transport other commodities besides crude oil, including natural gas.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Enbridge Energy Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, BP PLC, Royal Dutch/Shell Group, TransCanada Corporation



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research



You may also be interested in these related reports:



- China National Petroleum Corporation - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- Enbridge Inc. (ENB) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- PetroChina Company Limited (601857) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- Vietnam Oil and Gas Group - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- OAO Gazprom (GAZP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (600028) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- JSC National Company "KazMunayGas" Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report

- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile

- China National Petroleum Corporation Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report

- State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile