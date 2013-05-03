New Market Study Published: Oils and Fats in Dominican Republic

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Oils and Fats in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- During 2012 olive oil started generating more attention from mid-income consumers due to campaigns from local brands that support product placement. Olive oil has historically been a category mostly used by high-income consumers and in higher-end foodservice outlets. In the Dominican Republic the tradition of consuming oils is related to corn oil, palm oil and other locally produced oils. Recently, as many consumers have begun looking for healthier options of products and a famous local...
Euromonitor International's Oils and Fats in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine, Olive Oil, Spreadable Oils and Fats, Vegetable and Seed Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oils and Fats market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Dominican Republic
- Oils Market in the Czech Republic to 2014 (Oils and Fats)
- Solid Fats Market in the Czech Republic to 2014 (Oils and Fats)
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Germany
- Oils and Fats in the Czech Republic