New Market Study Published: Online Marketing in India 2013

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Online Marketing in India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The new report, 'Online Marketing in India', deliberates on the present condition of online marketing in the Indian context.
With recession looming large and companies still striving towards cost optimization, online marketing comes as a welcome relief for those concerns who look at reducing marketing costs. Moreover with the given number of internet users which is on the increasing curve and related searches made by average users, it becomes only prominent that potential to reach new prospects is immense. The concept is fast getting adopted by diverse companies who have realized that they need to go beyond traditional form of marketing and opt for something that has wider reach as also reduces cost marginally. Factors in the likes of presence of large domestic internet base, outlook towards online media by plebeians have brought about a positive change that supports proliferation of this form of marketing.
Online presence is a must for companies in the present-day context as maximum customers can be targeted in that medium only. Additionally, staying in a particular place and yet dealing with clients from across boundaries is possible only through online marketing at a much toned down cost. Search engine optimization and social media are two popular concepts in the Indian context for branding and promotion. Companies offering such services are finding more takers which is reflected at the springing of a considerable number of players in this sector.
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There are varied tools available to facilitate this process of online marketing a smooth one for businesses. Social media marketing has surfaced to be a component playing an active role in online marketing campaign. Online PRs and emails have evolved as yet other tools that are sent to prospects to convert them into potential leads. Online directories and listings help in registering business information and key people who can again be targeted as potential prospects.
A chief trend that has surfaced in this sector is the advent of mobile marketing. As India continues to witness spurt in the usage of mobile phones, predominantly smartphones, companies are now looking at targeting mobile marketing as well. Related apps and social media interactions are processed through mobile phones whish is expected to be major game-changer in years to come. Content marketing with visuals is slated to achieve new heights as is evident in Pinterest which has stood as one of the top social networking channels.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Private Companies, AdGlobal 360 India Pvt. Ltd., BC Web Wise Pvt. Ltd., Geek Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Hanmer MSL Communications Pvt. Ltd., iGenero Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Interactive Avenues Pvt. Ltd., Media2win India Pvt. Ltd., Pinstorm Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Windchimes Communications Pvt. Ltd.
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