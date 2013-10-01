New Market Study Published: Oracle in Telecom

New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Oracle in Telecom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Oracle Corporation is one of the leading providers of software, computer hardware products and services and is headquartered at Redwood City, California in Unites States. Though primarily known for concentrated focus on databases, it also assists companies in areas such as managing business data, collaboration and application development, customer relationship management and supply chain management.
Oracle has expanded into telecommunications through a series of selective acquisitions including Sun Microsystems (2010), RightNow Technologies (2011), Taleo and Collective Intellect (2012), Acme Packet & Tekelec (2013). Among other goals, it is positioning itself to be a preferred provider of the core technologies for cloud computing, communications, content, commerce and applications. This includes database and middleware offerings, in addition to its virtualization, clustering & large-scale systems management services and web-based applications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Benefits:
- Understand why Oracle is venturing into telecom and what it means for their existing assets
- Learn about the significance of Oracle's recent M&A activity and what is next for acquisitions
- Identify the impact of Oracle in telecom from perspective of carrier, infrastructure provider, and OSS/BSS company
Questions Answered in Report:
- Why would Oracle want to enter into the telecom market?
- What synergies can Oracle realize with existing lines of business?
- What potential product integration can occur between non-telecom and telecom assets?
- What does Oracle gain from recent acquisitions, most notably Tekelec and ACME Packet?
- What should we expect Oracle to do with new assets, old assets, and new products?
- What could be next in terms of acquisitions for Oracle as it seeks to expand further into telecom?
- What Oracle venturing into telecom means for carriers, infrastructure providers, and OSS/BSS companies?
Target Audience:
- Telecom infrastructure providers
- Oracle, their partners, and competitors
- Cloud-based service providers of all types
- Developers of content, commerce and applications
- Telecom service providers including carriers and OSS/BSS providers
- Investment institutions including hedge funds, pension funds, and private equity
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