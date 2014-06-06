New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Other hot drinks relatively grew steadily in 2013, though the market was negatively affected by an increasing health and wellness trend, but boosted by the cold weather and high frequency of outdoor activity in the country. Other hot drinks have traditionally been a hot drink primarily for children and teenagers in Norway, while adults drink coffee or tea. However, when participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or skiing, Norwegian consumers - both adults and children - often opt for a hot chocolate instead of a coffee or tea, due to them being easier to prepare. Additionally, children tend to mix chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks with cold milk, rather than hot. Milk is perceived as essential for children's growth, which has supported sales of certain hot drinks categories.
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Competitive Landscape
The undisputed market leader in other hot drinks was Mondelez, with a 46% off-trade value share in 2013. The company governs sales with its two well-known brands: O'boy and the Norwegian brand Freia Regia. To meet consumer demand for healthier alternatives, Mondelez offers reduced-sugar variants of both brands. Mondelez furthermore continued to cement its leading position in 2013, augmenting its value sales by 5%, primarily as a result of increased exposure in-stores.
Industry Prospects
Other hot drinks will continue along the same trajectory as the review period namely being driven by a vast number of individuals participating in outdoor activities, while also being limited by the perceived unhealthy nature of powdered drinks. Norwegians have traditionally prided themselves as being highly active and interested in outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing, activities which usually end with a hot beverage - either a hot chocolate or a coffee.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Hot Drinks industry in Norway with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Hot Drinks industry in Norway, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Hot Drinks in Norway market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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