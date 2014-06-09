Fast Market Research recommends "Over The Top (OTT) Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Over The Top (OTT) Market by Content (Text/Image, Audio, Video), Access Type (Smart Devices: Phones and tablets, Laptops/Desktops, Set Top Boxes, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The over the top (OTT) service market is an optimistic market trend mainly because of the growing number of enterprises and the penetration into newer markets. It helps to connect people in different regions, different time zones, and different work culture. The OTT service overcomes the above mentioned barriers and provides a smooth flow of communication at cheaper cost compared to traditional services. OTT solution also helps in operating system sharing and thus, it helps to reduce the time taken in decision-making process. The OTT contents include text, images, audio, and multimedia.
The OTT services find applications in the vertical, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, IT and telecom, education, households, and healthcare segments.
In 2014, the OTT content market of BFSI accounts for the highest market share in the total OTT market. In 2019 as well, BFSI is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall OTT market.
The Y-o-Y growth rates of households and healthcare sectors will be on the higher side among the OTT content market. The growth of mobile VOIP services will be on the higher side within the OTT market throughout the forecast period 2014-2019. Some of the high growth markets are:
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- Media and entertainment vertical
- Healthcare vertical
- Households
MarketsandMarkets expects that the education, healthcare, and media and entertainment segments will show tremendous growth throughout the forecast period. However, there are few revenue pockets, such as BFSI, IT and telecom that segments will show significant increase in this period.
The major challenges faced by the vendors in this space includes lagging network performance at core level, low rate of monetization of user base, and immense competition from new and emerging players.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting. Few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the major economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are not expected to enormously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in this market in the following ways:-
1. This report segments the market into contents, covering the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, APPLE INC., FACEBOOK INC., GOOGLE INC., LIMELIGHT, MICROSOFT CORP., NETFLIX, NIMBUZZ, TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD., YAHOO INC.
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