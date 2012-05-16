New Market Study Published: Paints and Coatings in the US to 2016: Market Databook

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Paints and Coatings in the US to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the paints and coatings market in the US. It provides detailed historic and forecast values, segmented at market level. 'Paints and Coatings in the US to 2016: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in the US. It is an essential tool for companies active across the US construction value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the paints and coatings market in the US
- Overview of paints and coatings market values for 2011
- Historic and forecast market value of the paints and coatings market for the period 2007 through 2016
- Historic and forecast value of all the categories active across the paints and coatings market for the period 2007 through 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with important figures for the paints and coatings market in the US
- This report provides you with information on segmentation by category in the paints and coatings market
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on values and segmentation by category for the historic period
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market along with category level segmentation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Paints and Coatings in Spain to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Mexico to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Hungary to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Germany to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in China to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in North America to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Turkey to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Malaysia to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Russia to 2016: Market Databook
- Paints and Coatings in Bahrain to 2016: Market Databook