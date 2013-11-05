New Market Study Published: Pakistan Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Pakistan Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- BMI expects Pakistan's consumer electronics market will grow by around 9% in 2013. The trading environment looks favourable for faster growth in spending on AV items in 2013. Private consumption growth returned to a higher trajectory, with a growth rate of 11.6% achieved in FY2011/12. Encouragingly, private sector credit growth as also recovered from its recent trough, reaching an 18-month high of 4.1% year-on-year as of May 2013. This growth potential has also been affirmed by expanded investment plans by multinational consumer electronics market leaders such as LG. Despite this potential, the Pakistani consumer electronics market is constrained by a large grey market, poor IP protection, an unstable economic and security situation, and weak distribution channels. Reforming high national and provincial taxes and tariffs on products ranging from computers to prepaid mobile cards would boost the market. The long-term market drivers include a rising population and growing affordability. Demand for consumer electronics goods is also influenced by trends in Middle Eastern markets.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Sales: US$350mn in 2012 to US$372mn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised, thanks to an expected upturn in the commercial PC market.
AV Sales: US$711mn in 2012 to US$782mn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with cheaper IPTV services helping to drive demand for flat-screen TV sets.
Handset Sales: US$800mn in 2012 to US$857mn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar downwardly revised but the revived prospect of an eventual 3G mobile service launch could boost demand for smartphones.
Risk/Reward Rating: Pakistan scores 31.8 out of 100, with low Industry Rewards and Country Structure ratings dragging down high potential returns. Pakistan takes 13th and last place in our latest Asia Risk/ Reward Ratings table, but has the potential to rise over time, given the size of its market.
Key Trends And Developments
- The TV sets segment is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate of about 12% as consumers replace black and white and analogue sets with colour and LCD models. About 49% of TV sets sold each year are still black and white. If the government is unable to crack down on smuggled goods, growth could be slower than this.
- PC vendors must contend with a significant segment of demand being met by imports of used computers from countries such as China. The government has denied reports it plans to ban imports of used computers, which is a measure strongly opposed by local retailers. The price differential between an imported second-hand computer and a new one is considerable, according to local importers.
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