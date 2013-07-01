New Market Study Published: Pasta in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pasta in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Growth in retail volume sales of pasta in 2012 was down slightly on 2011, and also slower than the CAGR for the entire review period. This was partly due to increasing maturity. At the same time, retail volume growth was hampered as the rising cost of wheat compelled manufacturers to increase their prices at a time when the purchasing power of most South Africans was falling due to inflationary pressures. Rising raw material costs also discouraged manufacturers from investing in new product...
Euromonitor International's Pasta in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of South Africa Food Packaging to 2017
- Pasta in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Future of Wine Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017