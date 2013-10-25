New Materials market report from CRI: "Performance of China Ferrous Metal Mining and Processing Industry, 2007-2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- In China, ferrous metal mining and processing industry refers to the activity of mining and processing iron ore and other ferrous metals:
- Iron ore mining and processing refers to the activity of mining and processing iron ores. It includes iron ore & powder, major iron-containing ore & powder (hematite, magnetite, limonite, siderite, taconite, etc.). It excludes pyrite mining and processing, which is listed in the mining and processing of chemical ores.
- Mining and processing of other ferrous metals refers to the activity of mining and processing ferrous metal ores (raw materials of iron & steel industry) like manganese ore, chrome ore, etc. It includes manganese ore & powder and chrome ore & powder.
In 2012, there were 3,560 enterprises of China ferrous metal mining and processing industry and the total assets was CNY 799.617 billion, increasing by 16.74% YOY; the sales revenue was CNY 872.415 billion, increasing by 5.7% YOY; the number of employees was 664,433, increasing by 5.03% YOY. In 2012, the output volume of China ferrous metal mining and processing industry reached 1.3096370 billion tons, decreasing by 1.30% YOY.
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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:
- Scale of China Ferrous Metal Mining and Processing Industry in 2007-2012 (e.g. Total Assets, Number of Enterprises and Employees, etc.)
- Performance of the Industry in 2007-2012 (Output Volume, Sales Revenue, Cost, Profit, etc.)
- Solvency, Performance, Profitability and Development Ability of the Industry
The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:
- Mining Enterprises and Metal Smelting Enterprises
- Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About Ferrous Metal Industry
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