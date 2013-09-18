Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Turkey, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Turkish personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for 15.4% of the overall insurance industry's written premium in 2012, with a value of TRY2.9 billion (US$1.8 billion).The segment is highly competitive with 59 companies out of total 60 companies operating in personal accident insurance and 34 providing health insurance services. Due to growing competition and changes in the regulations, the segment is expected to consolidate. Rising medical expenditure, rapidly growing population and reforms by the government will be the major growth drivers of the segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Turkish insurance industry is among the fastest-growing industries in the world. In terms of gross written premium, the industry valued TRY19.1 billion (US$11.5 billion) in 2012.
- The personal accident and health insurance segment, the third-largest segment, registered a CAGR of 12.6% during the review period.
- Personal accident and health insurers are dependent on traditional modes of distribution such as brokers and agencies.
- Economies of scale and strong brands will create the opportunity for better bargaining power, which will require consolidation of the fragmented segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Turkey:
- It provides historical values for Turkey's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Turkey's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Turkey
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Turkish for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Turkey and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Turkish, and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish personal accident and health insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Turkish personal accident and health insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yapi Kredi Sigorta A?, Allianz Sigorta A?, Anadolu Sigorta A?, AK Sigorata A?, Acibadem Sa?lik ve Hayat Sigorta A?, Groupama Sigorta, Mapfre Genel Ya?am (MGY), Axa Sigorta A?, Eureko Sigorta,, Mapfre Genel Sigorta A?
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