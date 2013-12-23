New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment grew from VND1.6 trillion (US$98.0 million) in 2008 to VND4.0 trillion (US$191.9 million) in 2012, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the review period (2008-2012). With rising medical expenditure and disposable incomes, the segment's growth is expected to be sustained by the poor state of Vietnam's healthcare system, which is leading people to opt for private healthcare and insurance. In 2011, private healthcare accounted for 40.4% of the nation's overall healthcare expenditure.
Key Highlights
- During the review period, the penetration level of Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance products increased from 0.11% in 2008 to 0.14% in 2012
- Insurance agents were the main distribution channel for personal accident and health insurance products in Vietnam
- The segment will benefit from the country's increasing consumer healthcare expenditure, mandatory health insurance and favorable regulatory framework
- The health insurance category accounted for the largest share of 64.1% of the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment's total written premiums in 2012
- The Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment is competitive, and is considered to be the fastest-growing insurance segment in Vietnam due to the implementation of compulsory health insurance by the government
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Vietnam:
- It provides historical values for the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Vietnam
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Vietnam for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Vietnam and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Vietnam and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Vietnamese personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bao Viet Holdings, Manulife (Vietnam) Ltd, PVI Insurance Corporation, BaoMinh Insurance Corporation, Samsung Vina Insurance Company
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