Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Care Appliances in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In 2013, seven million units of personal care appliances were sold in Turkey due to a growing emphasis on body grooming, as the population faced rapid urbanisation. Yet more importantly, there was a significant shift from manufacturing to service jobs in large cities, requiring Turkish consumers to take good care of their looks to remain neat and tidy.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Tuketim Mallari Sanayi Ltd led personal care appliances in 2013 with a 42% volume share due to its strong presence in oral care appliances. The brand Philips has established strong awareness among Turkish consumers due to its presence in the country since the early 1990s. Philips also comes in a wide product range covering almost all categories within personal care appliances, and these products are available through a number of different channels to reach consumers. Procter & Gamble Tuketim Mallari Sanayi Ltd has a strong presence in oral care appliances products under the brand Braun Oral-B, which is offered in a wide variety of battery and electric-powered toothbrushes.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, value sales of personal care appliances in Turkey are expected to grow at a constant CAGR of 6%, while volume sales are set to grow at a CAGR of 3%.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Personal Care Appliances industry in Turkey with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Personal Care Appliances industry in Turkey, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Personal Care Appliances in Turkey market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Personal Care Appliances in Turkey?
- What are the major brands in Turkey?
- What is the share for hair care appliances?
- Is an increased focus on health and beauty driving electric tooth brush sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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